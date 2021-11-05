Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 46,200 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,054,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

SHLS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 2,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

