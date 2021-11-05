Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 708,906 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 708,906 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 5.73% of O2Micro International worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. 147,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.