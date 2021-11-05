Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 402,843 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. Global Industrial comprises about 0.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Global Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,748,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,997. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 55.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

