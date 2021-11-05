Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Globant comprises about 3.5% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Globant worth $72,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.93. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $339.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

