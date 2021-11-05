Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,802 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Glacier Bancorp worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.