Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $524.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.17. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $524.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

