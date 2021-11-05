Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $149.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

