Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $149.86.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.