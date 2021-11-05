Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 20,349 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Marcus & Millichap worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 338,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

