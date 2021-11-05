Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.44. 667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

