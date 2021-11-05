Grant Davey Buys 750,000 Shares of Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) Stock

Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) insider Grant Davey purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

About Superior Lake Resources

Superior Lake Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral prospects. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Superior Lake Zinc project that consists of Winston Lake and Pick Lake deposits covering an area of approximately 175 square kilometers in the province of Ontario, Canada.

