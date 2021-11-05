Grant Davey Buys 750,000 Shares of Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) Stock

Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) insider Grant Davey purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).
The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.
About Superior Lake Resources
