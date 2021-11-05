Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 548,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,428. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

