Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.09.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,928. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.92 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

