Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 535,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 744,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.19 million and a PE ratio of -109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

