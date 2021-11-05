GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,580. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.42.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

