Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,752 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

