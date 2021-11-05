Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 7744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 0.78.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

