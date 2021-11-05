GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Earnings Results

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. GTY Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 60,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GTY Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

