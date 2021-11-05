GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $112.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.