Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $177.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $124.61 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

