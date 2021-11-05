Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 750 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 41.7% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.19.

Shares of MA opened at $339.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $310.09 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.