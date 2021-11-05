Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

