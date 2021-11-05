Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $23,533.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,953,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

