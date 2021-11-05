GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

NYSE GXO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $822,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $549,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $81,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

