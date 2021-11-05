GYEN Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $66,879.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

