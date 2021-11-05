GYEN Reaches Market Cap of $19.71 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $39,494.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00083529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.00 or 0.07293189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.87 or 0.99987842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022631 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.