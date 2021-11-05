Hacken Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.34 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,926,239 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

