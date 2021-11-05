Handshake Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $194.78 million and $2.00 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.12 or 0.07355361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.00977469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00087325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00421780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00280852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242628 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 436,619,985 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

