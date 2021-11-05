Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

