Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.97

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.97 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.45). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 5 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

