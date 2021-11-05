Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Up 8.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 3,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Specifically, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 156,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.