Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hartree Partners LP owned 1.98% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPDI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,761. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.