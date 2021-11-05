Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.18% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $16,037,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $14,625,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HERA remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 1,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

