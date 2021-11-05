Hartree Partners LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Hartree Partners LP lessened its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385,833 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.3% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 546,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 236,629 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock remained flat at $$19.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,321. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.