Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 2.93% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLRM. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

CLRM remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

