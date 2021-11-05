Hartree Partners LP Trims Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Hartree Partners LP decreased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.46% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

