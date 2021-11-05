Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 206,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,462. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

