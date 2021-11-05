Haven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $503,233.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.39 or 0.00012094 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $109.33 million and approximately $503,233.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,097.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.94 or 0.07342287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00326404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.15 or 0.00979019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00087173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00424720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00281335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00242793 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,796,758 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

