HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,180. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

