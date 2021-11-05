Head to Head Analysis: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 69.23%. Given Entrée Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.80 $362.06 million $0.59 5.98 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.