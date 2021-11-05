Head to Head Analysis: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

65.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MoneyGram International and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.39 -$7.90 million $0.21 24.76 The OLB Group $9.77 million 5.44 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31% The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.46%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.