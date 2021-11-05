Head-To-Head Analysis: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.29 $6.96 million $0.21 51.00 PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 8.89% 16.71% 7.09% PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for eGain and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats PowerSchool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

