Head to Head Analysis: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 4 5 0 2.40

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $88.47, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank 31.71% 15.26% 0.81%

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $1.94 13.87 The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.35 $8.85 billion $3.99 18.42

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Private Bancorp of America on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

