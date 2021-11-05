Head to Head Contrast: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.14 -$229.71 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.56 -$52.42 million $0.23 41.04

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -140.49% -9.46% -2.09% Comstock Resources -35.38% 23.41% 5.54%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

