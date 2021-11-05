Head-To-Head Review: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Methanex 1 3 8 0 2.58

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Methanex has a consensus target price of $54.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Methanex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Methanex $2.65 billion 1.36 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -29.10

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Methanex.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Methanex 6.44% 17.43% 4.95%

Summary

Methanex beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

