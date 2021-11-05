Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $33.84.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
