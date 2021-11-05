HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $163,476.01

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $163,476.01 and $109.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

