Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 10,295,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.