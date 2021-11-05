Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
HL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 10,295,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.