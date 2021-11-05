Hedget Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $209,088.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.