HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 35,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

