Helix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $134,073.91 and approximately $130.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

